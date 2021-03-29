High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 11:45AM MDT until March 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Fremont County, Southern El Paso County and
Pueblo County.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles
on north south oriented roads.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.