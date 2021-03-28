Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 2:57PM MDT until March 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224…227…228…229…
230…231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

