Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 2:57PM MDT until March 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 222.

* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

* Impacts… Western Fremont County still has snow cover, so the

fuels are not cured for critical fire weather conditions in this

region. The Red Flag Warning is primarily for eastern Fremont

County, including Canon City, Penrose, and Florence.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.