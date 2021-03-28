Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 10:47AM MDT until March 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for low humidity values, strong gusty winds, high Haines

indices and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT

Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227…228…229…230…

231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.

* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph over most of

the region, but locally higher wind gusts up to 60 mph over the

southern I-25 corridor, the foothills of the Ramparts

Mountains, and the base of Cheyenne Mountain.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.