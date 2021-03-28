Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 10:47AM MDT until March 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for low humidity values, strong gusty winds, high Haines
indices and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT
Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227…228…229…230…
231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.
* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph over most of
the region, but locally higher wind gusts up to 60 mph over the
southern I-25 corridor, the foothills of the Ramparts
Mountains, and the base of Cheyenne Mountain.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
