Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 10:47AM MDT until March 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for low humidity values, strong gusty winds, high Haines

indices and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon

to 8 PM MDT Monday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 222.

* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.

* Impacts… Western Fremont County still has snow cover, so the

fuels are not cured for critical fire weather conditions. The

Red Flag Warning is primarily for eastern Fremont County,

including Canon City, Penrose, and Florence.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.