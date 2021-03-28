High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 9:25PM MDT until March 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont County, Southern El Paso County and

Pueblo County.

* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles

on north south oriented roads.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.