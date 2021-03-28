High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 9:25PM MDT until March 29 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Sangre De Cristo mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 4 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.