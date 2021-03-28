High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 9:25PM MDT until March 29 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Teller County, Rampart Range and Pikes Peak
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 4 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles traveling on north south
oriented roads.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
