High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 2:58PM MDT until March 29 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 4 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
