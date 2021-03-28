High Wind Warning issued March 28 at 2:58PM MDT until March 29 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, Central Fremont

County Below 8500 Feet, Wet Mountain Valley, and the I-25

corridor in Huerfano and eastern Las Animas Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 4 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Travel

will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.