Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 9:42AM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inch.

* WHERE…Central Chaffee County, Western and Central Fremont

County, and the Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.