Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 9:42AM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.