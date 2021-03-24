Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 3:54AM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Central Chaffee County, Western and Central Fremont
County, and the Wet Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.