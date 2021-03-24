Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 3:54AM MDT until March 24 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County, with the highest amounts

along the I-25 corridor near the Palmer Divide.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.