Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 3:54AM MDT until March 24 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County, with the highest amounts
along the I-25 corridor near the Palmer Divide.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.