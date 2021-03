Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.