today at 7:39 am
Published 12:33 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 12:33AM MDT until March 24 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County, with the highest amounts
along the I-25 corridor near the Palmer Divide.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

National Weather Service

