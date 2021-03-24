Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 12:33AM MDT until March 24 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County, with the highest amounts

along the I-25 corridor near the Palmer Divide.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.