Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 9:42AM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.