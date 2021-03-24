Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 3:54AM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9
inches with the heaviest amounts on the peaks and east facing
slopes. Lower amounts are expected on the western facing slopes.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility this morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.