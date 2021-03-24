Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 12:33AM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches

over the peaks and eastern slopes, with lighter amounts on the

western slopes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.