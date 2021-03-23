Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 9:04PM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6
inches.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas County.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.