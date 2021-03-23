Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 9:04PM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

