Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 9:04PM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches.
* WHERE…Walsenburg Vicinity Upper Huerfano River Basin Below
7500 Feet and Trinidad Vicinity Western Las Animas County Below
7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.