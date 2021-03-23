Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 9:04PM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.