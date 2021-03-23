Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 9:04PM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.