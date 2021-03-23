Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 9:04PM MDT until March 24 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County, with the highest amounts along
the I-25 corridor near the Palmer Divide.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
