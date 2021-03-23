Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 3:55AM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches
generally along and west of I-25. Lighter amounts expected east
of I-25.
* WHERE…Western Las Animas County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
