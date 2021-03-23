Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 3:55AM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches

generally along and west of I-25. Lighter amounts expected east

of I-25.

* WHERE…Western Las Animas County.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.