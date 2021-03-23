Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 3:13PM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.