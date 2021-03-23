Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 3:13PM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12

inches.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.