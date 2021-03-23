Winter Storm Warning issued March 23 at 9:04PM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches
over the peaks and eastern slopes with lighter amounts on the
western slopes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.