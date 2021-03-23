Winter Storm Warning issued March 23 at 3:55AM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15
inches over the peaks and eastern slopes with lighter amounts on
the western slopes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments