Winter Storm Warning issued March 23 at 3:55AM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15

inches over the peaks and eastern slopes with lighter amounts on

the western slopes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.