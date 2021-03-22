Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 3:49AM MDT until March 22 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas County County.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slick and slushy road conditions at times along
with poor visibility under the heavier snow. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
