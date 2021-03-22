Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 3:49AM MDT until March 22 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Huerfano and western Las Animas County including
Walsenburg and Trinidad.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slick and slushy road conditions at times
along with poor under the heavier snow. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.