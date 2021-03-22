Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 3:49AM MDT until March 22 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Huerfano and western Las Animas County including

Walsenburg and Trinidad.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slick and slushy road conditions at times

along with poor under the heavier snow. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.