Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 3:49AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Central Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Wet Mountain

Valley, Western and Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet and

Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slick, slushy, and snow packed road conditions

at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.