Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 3:49AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with
locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range, Northwestern Fremont County
Above 8500 Feet, and Eastern Sawatch Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions at times, especially
across the higher elevations. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.