Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 3:49AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with

locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range, Northwestern Fremont County

Above 8500 Feet, and Eastern Sawatch Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions at times, especially

across the higher elevations. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.