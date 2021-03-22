Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 3:49AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with
locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.