Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 3:49AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with

locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.