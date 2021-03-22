Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 3:49AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County and Eastern Fremont County

including Colorado Springs and Canon City.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery, slushy and snow covered roads at

times especially near the higher terrain and under the heavier

snow showers. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.