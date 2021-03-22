Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 2:57PM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and

11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000

Feet, Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet and Wet

Mountains Above 10000 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.