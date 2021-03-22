Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 11:13PM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and
11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000
Feet, Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet and Wet
Mountains Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments