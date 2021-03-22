Winter Storm Warning issued March 22 at 3:49AM MDT until March 22 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches…with locally higher amounts across northeast facing
slopes.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.