Winter Storm Warning issued March 22 at 3:49AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso…and Pikes Peak, Teller County and the
Rampart Range.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility
at times under the heavier snow. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.