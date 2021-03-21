Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 9:01PM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range, Eastern Sawatch Mountains, and

Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…Through noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

