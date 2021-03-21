Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 9:01PM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet County.
* WHEN…Through noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
