Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 9:01PM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches with the heaviest amounts near the mountains. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Central Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Central Chaffee

County Below 9000 Feet, Western and Central Fremont County

Below 8500 Feet and the Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…Through noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.