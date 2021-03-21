Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 9:01PM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches with the heaviest amounts near the mountains. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Central Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Central Chaffee
County Below 9000 Feet, Western and Central Fremont County
Below 8500 Feet and the Wet Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…Through noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.