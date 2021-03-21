Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 4:02AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9
inches.

* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range, Eastern Sawatch Mountains, and
Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall tonight.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

