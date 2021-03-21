Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 4:02AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

with the heaviest amounts near the mountains. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Central Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Central Chaffee

County Below 9000 Feet, Western and Central Fremont County Below

8500 Feet and the Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall tonight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.