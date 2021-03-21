Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 4:02AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont County including Canon City, Southern El

Paso County including Colorado Springs, and Huerfano County

including Walsenburg.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall tonight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.