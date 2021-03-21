Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 4:02AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
with locally higher amounts on northeast facing slopes. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall tonight.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
