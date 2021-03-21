Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 3:07PM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont County including Canon City, Southern

El Paso County including Colorado Springs, and Huerfano County

including Walsenburg.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall tonight. Added

western Las Animas County to account for periods of potentially

heavier snowfall.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.