Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 11:58AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches with locally higher amounts on northeast facing slopes.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall tonight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.