Winter Storm Warning issued March 21 at 4:02AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14

inches.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak, Teller county and the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall late this

afternoon through tonight.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.