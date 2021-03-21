Winter Storm Warning issued March 21 at 11:58AM MDT until March 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

12 inches with locally higher amounts possible on northeast

facing slopes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall tonight.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.