High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 4:04AM MDT until March 21 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…central and eastern Huerfano County including Walsenburg.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles on north south oriented

roadways such as I-25.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur in a narrow

corridor south of Colorado City to Walsenburg with winds

decreasing towards morning.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.