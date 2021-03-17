Winter Storm Warning issued March 17 at 4:02AM MDT until March 17 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.