Winter Storm Warning issued March 17 at 4:02AM MDT until March 17 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.